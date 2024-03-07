Foreign Exchange Rates
Sumaira FH Published March 07, 2024 | 10:00 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR MARCH 07, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date MARCH 11, 2024
USD 279.
1447
GBP 354.7371
EUR 303.1232
JPY 1.8664
