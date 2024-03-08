KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Friday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR MARCH 08, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date MARCH 12, 2024

USD 279.

1262

GBP 355.3277

EUR 303.9964

JPY 1.8852

APP/mzr/