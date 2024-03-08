Foreign Exchange Rates
Umer Jamshaid Published March 08, 2024 | 10:10 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Friday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR MARCH 08, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date MARCH 12, 2024
USD 279.
1262
GBP 355.3277
EUR 303.9964
JPY 1.8852
APP/mzr/
