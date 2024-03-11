KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Monday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR MARCH 11, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date MARCH 14, 2024

USD 278.

8897

GBP 357.4250

EUR 305.0216

JPY 1.8860

