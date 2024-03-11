Foreign Exchange Rates
Sumaira FH Published March 11, 2024 | 10:20 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Monday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR MARCH 11, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date MARCH 14, 2024
USD 278.
8897
GBP 357.4250
EUR 305.0216
JPY 1.8860
APP/as/
