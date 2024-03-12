Foreign Exchange Rates
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 12, 2024 | 09:40 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Tuesday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR MARCH 11, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date MARCH 15, 2024
USD 278.
9245
GBP 358.3064
EUR 305.2549
JPY 1.9007
APP/as/
