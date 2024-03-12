Open Menu

Foreign Exchange Rates

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 12, 2024 | 09:40 AM

Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Tuesday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR MARCH 11, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date MARCH 15, 2024

USD 278.

9245

GBP 358.3064

EUR 305.2549

JPY 1.9007

APP/as/

