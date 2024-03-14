Foreign Exchange Rates
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 14, 2024 | 09:50 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR MARCH 14, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date MARCH 18, 2024
USD 278.
5566
GBP 356.2739
EUR 304.4345
JPY 1.8851
