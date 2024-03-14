(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR MARCH 14, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date MARCH 18, 2024

USD 278.

5566

GBP 356.2739

EUR 304.4345

JPY 1.8851

APP/mzr/