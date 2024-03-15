Foreign Exchange Rates
Sumaira FH Published March 15, 2024 | 10:20 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Friday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR MARCH 15, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date MARCH 19, 2024
USD 278.
5405
GBP 356.6154
EUR 304.5840
JPY 1.8839
APP/mzr/
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 March 2024
Aid missions to Gaza constantly under Israeli threat, warns UN humanitarian chie ..
Senegal president urges immediate amnesty 10 days before polls
Tarar asks PTI to tolerate & respect ‘difference of opinion'
Biden opposes Nippon Steel takeover of US Steel
Navy, PMSA and ANF foil smuggling bid of drugs worth millions
Cleaning, sterilization activities cover over 1.3 million square meters in Proph ..
Second review under IMF's Stand by Arrangement (SBA)
Farrell backs Ireland players to redeem themselves against Scots
Sindh Govt decides to activate Narcotics Control Unit of Excise Dept
Spending Rs.80b in health dept still condition not satisfactory: Sarfraz Bugti
More Stories From Business
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 March 202457 minutes ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 March 20242 hours ago
-
Second review under IMF's Stand by Arrangement (SBA)11 hours ago
-
US, European stocks fall after hotter-than-expected producer prices11 hours ago
-
IMF chief Georgieva says 'available to serve' for second term11 hours ago
-
Shell shakes up climate targets, sparking backlash13 hours ago
-
Need to increase cotton cultivation area: Agriculture Secretary14 hours ago
-
SBP asks PCB to review its engagements with Innovation Factory, OKFX.io14 hours ago
-
CCP authorizes acquisition of ‘Pakistani Microfinance Bank by Dutch Company’14 hours ago
-
US, European stocks rise despite hotter-than-expected producer prices15 hours ago
-
President of Iran's visit could seal free trade agreement, says Ambassador15 hours ago
-
MCCI appeals govt. to reduce power tariff for industry15 hours ago