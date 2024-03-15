Open Menu

Foreign Exchange Rates

Sumaira FH Published March 15, 2024 | 10:20 AM

Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Friday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR MARCH 15, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date MARCH 19, 2024

USD 278.

5405

GBP 356.6154

EUR 304.5840

JPY 1.8839

APP/mzr/

