Foreign Exchange Rates

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 18, 2024 | 10:00 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Monday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR MARCH 18, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date MARCH 20, 2024

USD 278.

6139

GBP 354.9541

EUR 303.1319

JPY 1.8768

