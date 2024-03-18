Foreign Exchange Rates
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 18, 2024 | 10:00 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Monday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR MARCH 18, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date MARCH 20, 2024
USD 278.
6139
GBP 354.9541
EUR 303.1319
JPY 1.8768
APP/as/
