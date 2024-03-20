Open Menu

Foreign Exchange Rates

Umer Jamshaid Published March 20, 2024 | 10:20 AM

Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Tuesday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR MARCH 20, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date MARCH 22, 2024

USD 278.

5163

GBP 353.5764

EUR 302.1623

JPY 1.8522

APP/as/

