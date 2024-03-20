Foreign Exchange Rates
Umer Jamshaid Published March 20, 2024 | 10:20 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Tuesday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR MARCH 20, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date MARCH 22, 2024
USD 278.
5163
GBP 353.5764
EUR 302.1623
JPY 1.8522
APP/as/
