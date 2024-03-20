Foreign Exchange Rates
Umer Jamshaid Published March 20, 2024 | 12:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Tuesday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR MARCH 20, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date MARCH 22, 2024
USD 278.
5163
GBP 353.5764
EUR 302.1623
JPY 1.8522
APP/as/
Recent Stories
TECNO Delights Fans with SPARK 20 PRO +: All Colors Now in Stock for PKR 55,999
Schedule for West Indies women tour to Pakistan announced
COAS meets Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman
Pakistan, IMF reach staff-level agreement on 2nd & final review
US ready to host historic 'Out of this World' T20 World Cup
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 March 2024
ECP endorses PTI-P's intra-party elections
Export emergency essential to revive economy: Ahsan Iqbal
KSrelief provides 2,625 food baskets in Pakistan
Law minister chairs meeting of appellate tribunals' heads
5 drug peddlers arrested
More Stories From Business
-
China's power use up 11 pct in Jan-Feb30 minutes ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES2 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates2 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 March 20243 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 March 20243 hours ago
-
Global shares higher as Fed begins meeting and Japan hikes rates13 hours ago
-
Pakistan, China agree to advance collaboration, emphasize CPEC monitization13 hours ago
-
Pakistan, US discuss bilateral cooperation14 hours ago
-
Commerce Minister briefs on tariff reforms14 hours ago
-
SMBR reviews proposed housing schemes in 20 districts15 hours ago
-
KOICA,CCP renews collaboration to enhance 'Competition Law Enforcement'15 hours ago
-
Yen drops, stocks mixed as Japan hikes rates at last15 hours ago