Open Menu

Foreign Exchange Rates

Umer Jamshaid Published March 20, 2024 | 12:20 PM

Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Tuesday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR MARCH 20, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date MARCH 22, 2024

USD 278.

5163

GBP 353.5764

EUR 302.1623

JPY 1.8522

APP/as/

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange United States Dollars Euro United Kingdom Pounds Japan Yen March Market

Recent Stories

TECNO Delights Fans with SPARK 20 PRO +: All Color ..

TECNO Delights Fans with SPARK 20 PRO +: All Colors Now in Stock for PKR 55,999

5 minutes ago
 Schedule for West Indies women tour to Pakistan an ..

Schedule for West Indies women tour to Pakistan announced

35 minutes ago
 COAS meets Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman

COAS meets Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman

55 minutes ago
 Pakistan, IMF reach staff-level agreement on 2nd & ..

Pakistan, IMF reach staff-level agreement on 2nd & final review

1 hour ago
 US ready to host historic 'Out of this World' T20 ..

US ready to host historic 'Out of this World' T20 World Cup

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 March 2024

3 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 March 2024

3 hours ago
 ECP endorses PTI-P's intra-party elections

ECP endorses PTI-P's intra-party elections

12 hours ago
 Export emergency essential to revive economy: Ahsa ..

Export emergency essential to revive economy: Ahsan Iqbal

13 hours ago
 KSrelief provides 2,625 food baskets in Pakistan

KSrelief provides 2,625 food baskets in Pakistan

13 hours ago
 Law minister chairs meeting of appellate tribunals ..

Law minister chairs meeting of appellate tribunals' heads

13 hours ago
 5 drug peddlers arrested

5 drug peddlers arrested

13 hours ago

More Stories From Business