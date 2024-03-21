Foreign Exchange Rates
Muhammad Irfan Published March 21, 2024 | 10:20 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR MARCH 21, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date FEBRUARY 25, 2024
USD 278.
2791
GBP 353.5815
EUR 302.1555
JPY 1.8366
APP/mzr/
