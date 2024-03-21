KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR MARCH 21, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date FEBRUARY 25, 2024

USD 278.

2791

GBP 353.5815

EUR 302.1555

JPY 1.8366

