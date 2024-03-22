KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Friday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR MARCH 22, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date March 26, 2024

USD 278.

2093

GBP 355.5514

EUR 303.9714

JPY 1.8394

