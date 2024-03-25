Open Menu

Foreign Exchange Rates

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 25, 2024 | 09:20 AM

Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Monday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR MARCH 25, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date March 27, 2024

USD 278.

0194

GBP 350.4157

EUR 300.8448

JPY 1.8362

APP/as/

