Foreign Exchange Rates
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 26, 2024 | 09:30 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Tuesday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR MARCH 26, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date March 28, 2024
USD 278.
0000
GBP 350.3912
EUR 300.6570
JPY 1.8373
