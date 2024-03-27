Foreign Exchange Rates
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 27, 2024 | 10:30 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Wednesday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR MARCH 27, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date March 29, 2024
USD 277.
9818
GBP 351.5357
EUR 301.3322
JPY 1.8367
APP/mzr/
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 March 2024
IHC six judges write to SJC against 'interference' in judicial matters
Pakistan-China friendship unshakeable: Federal Minister for Petroleum and Energy ..
Five-goal Australia, Iraq advance in Asia World Cup qualifying
29th "Almi Mushaira" to be held in Karachi on April 20
Sepoy Nouman's funeral prayer held at FC Headquarters
Planning minister condemns terrorist attack on Chinese nationals
Major US bridge collapses as cargo ship plows into pylon
Bahawalnagar District delivers Ramazan aid as per CM's directives
Trader looted at gunpoint in Hassanabdal
Health secretary Punjab inspects Bahawalnagar hospital
More Stories From Business
-
China's Xi meets US business representatives in Beijing31 minutes ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 March 20241 hour ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 March 20242 hours ago
-
PML-N leaders congratulate Jam Kamal Khan as commerce minister11 hours ago
-
Ministers discuss mutual interests in commerce, industry11 hours ago
-
Chinese EV giant BYD announces record annual profit for 202311 hours ago
-
Stock markets mostly rise as US data comforts rate outlook11 hours ago
-
Tea valued at $436.677 million imported in 8 months15 hours ago
-
PTC acknowledged as one of Pakistan's leading taxpayers15 hours ago
-
Measures taken to save motorcyclists from kite string harm: CTO17 hours ago
-
Ahsan Iqbal directs expediting work on Gwadar Power Plant17 hours ago
-
Governor State Bank inaugurates AL Habib Exchange Company17 hours ago