(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Wednesday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR MARCH 27, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date March 29, 2024

USD 277.

9818

GBP 351.5357

EUR 301.3322

JPY 1.8367

APP/mzr/