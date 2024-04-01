(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Monday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR April 01, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date April 03, 2024

USD 277.

8896

GBP 350.6967

EUR 299.4816

JPY 1.8355

APP/msq