Foreign Exchange Rates
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 01, 2024 | 10:00 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Monday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR April 01, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date April 03, 2024
USD 277.
8896
GBP 350.6967
EUR 299.4816
JPY 1.8355
APP/msq
