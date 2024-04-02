Open Menu

Foreign Exchange Rates

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 02, 2024 | 10:30 AM

Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Tuesday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR April 02, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date April 04, 2024

USD 277.

8681

GBP 350.6418

EUR 299.6252

JPY 1.8357

APP/msq

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange United States Dollars Euro United Kingdom Pounds Japan Yen April Market

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 April 2024

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 April 2024

2 hours ago
 Mehwish Hayat unveils trailer for upcoming film 'D ..

Mehwish Hayat unveils trailer for upcoming film 'Dagha Baaz Dil’

8 hours ago
 Bologna beat Salernitana to continue Champions Lea ..

Bologna beat Salernitana to continue Champions League charge

11 hours ago
 Youm-e-Ali (R A) observed peacefully in Karachi

Youm-e-Ali (R A) observed peacefully in Karachi

11 hours ago
 Football: Italian Serie A results -

Football: Italian Serie A results -

11 hours ago
Dr Vankwani Introduces National Minority Commissio ..

Dr Vankwani Introduces National Minority Commission Bill in NA

11 hours ago
 Leicester beat Norwich to revive Premier League pr ..

Leicester beat Norwich to revive Premier League promotion bid

11 hours ago
 Leicester beat Norwich to revive Premier League pr ..

Leicester beat Norwich to revive Premier League promotion bid

11 hours ago
 Israeli PM vows to enact Al Jazeera news broadcast ..

Israeli PM vows to enact Al Jazeera news broadcast ban

11 hours ago
 Excise deptt continues crackdown against illegal c ..

Excise deptt continues crackdown against illegal car modifications

11 hours ago
 More than 800 suspected scammers arrested in Myanm ..

More than 800 suspected scammers arrested in Myanmar-China joint operation

11 hours ago

More Stories From Business