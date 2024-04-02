Foreign Exchange Rates
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 02, 2024 | 10:30 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Tuesday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR April 02, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date April 04, 2024
USD 277.
8681
GBP 350.6418
EUR 299.6252
JPY 1.8357
