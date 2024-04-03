Open Menu

Foreign Exchange Rates

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 03, 2024 | 10:40 AM

Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Wednesday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR April 03, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date April 05, 2024

USD 277.

7608

GBP 348.6176

EUR 298.3151

JPY 1.8307

APP/msq

More Stories From Business