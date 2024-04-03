Foreign Exchange Rates
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 03, 2024 | 10:40 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Wednesday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR April 03, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date April 05, 2024
USD 277.
7608
GBP 348.6176
EUR 298.3151
JPY 1.8307
