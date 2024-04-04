Foreign Exchange Rates
Faizan Hashmi Published April 04, 2024 | 10:00 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR April 04, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date April 08, 2024
USD 277.
8418
GBP 349.0527
EUR 299.2079
JPY 1.8315
APP/msq
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 April 2024
UAE is a second home to about 1.8 million Pakistanis who are contributing toward ..
Cutting rates too soon could be 'quite disruptive': Fed's Powell
S.Africa's parliament speaker resigns over graft probe
Togo delays April 20 elections after political reform
French, Russian defence ministers hold rare talks after Moscow attack
HRW says Panama, Colombia failing to protect migrants in jungle
Swiss set to vote on limiting immigration
Roglic battles back from fall at Tour of Basque Country
Netanyahu response to aid worker deaths 'insufficient': Spain PM
Commissioner inspects IDC's lab services for workers
More Stories From Business
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 April 202435 minutes ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 April 20241 hour ago
-
Punjab may lead mutual trade to US $ 01b: Uzbek envoy9 hours ago
-
Journalists delegation calls on Jam Kamal12 hours ago
-
Oil prices hit fresh five-month high12 hours ago
-
Scouting is dynamic movement: Dr Khurram Tariq12 hours ago
-
PRA achieves 26 per cent growth in revenue collection14 hours ago
-
Stocks fluctuate on rates outlook, Taiwan quake14 hours ago
-
ICCI NEOC role in emergency response, disaster management14 hours ago
-
KP Govt likely to increase BRT service fare14 hours ago
-
Govt taking practical steps for development of textile sector: Awais Leghari15 hours ago
-
Speakers for increase in FED to mitigate pervasive health hazards16 hours ago