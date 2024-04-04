KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR April 04, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date April 08, 2024

USD 277.

8418

GBP 349.0527

EUR 299.2079

JPY 1.8315

