Muhammad Irfan Published April 05, 2024 | 11:10 AM

Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Friday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR April 05, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date April 09, 2024

USD 277.

8614

GBP 351.8280

EUR 301.6185

JPY 1.8317

More Stories From Business