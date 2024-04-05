Foreign Exchange Rates
Muhammad Irfan Published April 05, 2024 | 11:10 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Friday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR April 05, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date April 09, 2024
USD 277.
8614
GBP 351.8280
EUR 301.6185
JPY 1.8317
APP/msq
