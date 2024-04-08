Foreign Exchange Rates
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 08, 2024 | 12:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Friday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR April 05, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date April 15, 2024
USD 277.
8636
GBP 350.7750
EUR 301.0652
JPY 1.8366
APP/msq
Recent Stories
Always Up-to-Date: Enjoy the Latest Android Updates on Your Infinix NOTE 40 Seri ..
PSX witnesses rise as KSE-100 benchmark surges by 0.9 per cent
Pakistan’s likely squad for upcoming T20I series against New Zealand
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia reaffirm common resolve to further strengthen ties
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 April 2024
Babar Azam reflects on pre-season camp in Kakul
Health activists express concerns over attempts to derail tobacco control
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 April 2024
Over 20 million pilgrims visit Prophet's Mosque in holy month of Ramadan
Authorities asked to de-seal Walton Tobacco company for employment of 400 worker ..
More Stories From Business
-
Gold rates up by Rs 600 to Rs 245,700 per tola1 minute ago
-
PSX witnesses rise as KSE-100 benchmark surges by 0.9 per cent8 minutes ago
-
Tokyo stocks end higher31 minutes ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 April 20243 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 April 20243 hours ago
-
ICCI, IBECHS agree to build Expo Centre in Gulberg Greens18 hours ago
-
Prices of poultry, ghee surge in Bahawalpur20 hours ago
-
Kyrgyz businessmen want to collaborate with Pakistani counterparts, says Meher Kashif23 hours ago
-
PFC delegation to participate in Canton Fair China23 hours ago
-
Hybrid seed association wants representation in NSDRA to end seed mafia23 hours ago
-
China's Tianjin sees retail sales boom during Qingming holiday1 day ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 April 20241 day ago