KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Friday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR April 05, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date April 15, 2024

USD 277.

8636

GBP 350.7750

EUR 301.0652

JPY 1.8366

APP/msq