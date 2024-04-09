Open Menu

Foreign Exchange Rates

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 09, 2024 | 10:50 AM

Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Tuesday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR April 09, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date April 16, 2024

USD 277.

9013

GBP 350.9059

EUR 300.9071

JPY 1.8299

APP/msq

