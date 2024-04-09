Foreign Exchange Rates
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 09, 2024 | 10:50 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Tuesday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR April 09, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date April 16, 2024
USD 277.
9013
GBP 350.9059
EUR 300.9071
JPY 1.8299
