Foreign Exchange Rates

Muhammad Irfan Published April 25, 2024 | 10:50 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR April 25, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date April 29, 2024

USD 278.2942

GBP 345.8362

EUR 297.4130

JPY 1.7966

