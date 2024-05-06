Open Menu

Foreign Exchange Rates

Muhammad Irfan Published May 06, 2024 | 10:00 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Monday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR May 06, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date May 08, 2024

USD 278.1097

GBP 349.1946

EUR 298.6898

JPY 1.8142

