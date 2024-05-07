Foreign Exchange Rates
Faizan Hashmi Published May 07, 2024 | 10:00 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Tuesday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR May 07, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date May 09, 2024
USD 278.1796
GBP 349.5327
EUR 299.3213
JPY 1.8086
APP/msq
