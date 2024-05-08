Open Menu

Foreign Exchange Rates

Faizan Hashmi Published May 08, 2024 | 10:10 AM

Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Wednesday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR May 08, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date May 10, 2024

USD 278.0280

GBP 348.3968

EUR 298.9913

JPY 1.8037

APP/msq

