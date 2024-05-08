Foreign Exchange Rates
Faizan Hashmi Published May 08, 2024 | 10:10 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Wednesday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR May 08, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date May 10, 2024
USD 278.0280
GBP 348.3968
EUR 298.9913
JPY 1.8037
