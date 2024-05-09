Foreign Exchange Rates
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 09, 2024 | 09:50 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR May 09, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date May 13, 2024
USD 278.0000
GBP 346.6382
EUR 298.4608
JPY 1.7894
