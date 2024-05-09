(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR May 09, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date May 13, 2024

USD 278.0000

GBP 346.6382

EUR 298.4608

JPY 1.7894

