Foreign Exchange Rates
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 15, 2024 | 10:00 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following exchange rates bulletin, here on Wednesday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR May 15, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date May 17, 2024
USD 278.
1000
GBP 348.4315
EUR 299.8196
JPY 1.7769
APP/msq
