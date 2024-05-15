(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following exchange rates bulletin, here on Wednesday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR May 15, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date May 17, 2024

USD 278.

1000

GBP 348.4315

EUR 299.8196

JPY 1.7769

APP/msq