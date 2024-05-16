Foreign Exchange Rates
Muhammad Irfan Published May 16, 2024 | 09:50 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR May 16, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date May 20, 2024
USD 278.
1623
GBP 350.2620
EUR 301.0829
JPY 1.7818
