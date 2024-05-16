Open Menu

Foreign Exchange Rates

Muhammad Irfan Published May 16, 2024 | 09:50 AM

Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR May 16, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date May 20, 2024

USD 278.

1623

GBP 350.2620

EUR 301.0829

JPY 1.7818

APP/mzr/

More Stories From Business