KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Monday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR May 27, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date May 29, 2024

USD 278.1097

GBP 353.1437

EUR 300.9981

JPY 1.7706

