Foreign Exchange Rates
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 27, 2024 | 09:40 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Monday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR May 27, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date May 29, 2024
USD 278.1097
GBP 353.1437
EUR 300.9981
JPY 1.7706
