Foreign Exchange Rates
Faizan Hashmi Published May 29, 2024 | 09:30 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Wednesday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR May 29, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date May 30, 2024
USD 278.2000
GBP 354.2042
EUR 301.6801
JPY 1.7729
