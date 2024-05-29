KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Wednesday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR May 29, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date May 30, 2024

USD 278.2000

GBP 354.2042

EUR 301.6801

JPY 1.7729

APP/as