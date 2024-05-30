Foreign Exchange Rates
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 30, 2024 | 10:30 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR May 30, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date JUNE 03, 2024
USD 278.3061
GBP 355.0908
EUR 301.5725
JPY 1.7708
APP/as
