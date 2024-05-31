KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Friday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR May 31, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date JUNE 04, 2024

USD 278.4049

GBP 353.7692

EUR 300.8444

JPY 1.7733