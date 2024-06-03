Open Menu

Foreign Exchange Rates

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 03, 2024 | 09:30 AM

Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Monday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR JUNE 03, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date JUNE 05, 2024

USD 278.2527

GBP 353.4644

EUR 301.0972

JPY 1.7705

APP/as/

