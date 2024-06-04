Open Menu

Foreign Exchange Rates

Faizan Hashmi Published June 04, 2024 | 09:10 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Tuesday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR JUNE 04, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date JUNE 06, 2024

USD 278.2409

GBP 353.6442

EUR 301.5296

JPY 1.7708

