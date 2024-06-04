Foreign Exchange Rates
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Tuesday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR JUNE 04, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date JUNE 06, 2024
USD 278.2409
GBP 353.6442
EUR 301.5296
JPY 1.7708
