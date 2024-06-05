Open Menu

Foreign Exchange Rates

Muhammad Irfan Published June 05, 2024 | 01:40 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Wednesday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR JUNE 05, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date JUNE 07, 2024

USD 278.

2049

GBP 355.4345

EUR 302.6869

JPY 1.7909

