Open Menu

Foreign Exchange Rates

Sumaira FH Published June 06, 2024 | 09:20 AM

Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR JUNE 06, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date JUNE 10, 2024

USD 278.2000

GBP 355.4283

EUR 302.5147

JPY 1.7820

APP/as

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange United States Dollars Euro United Kingdom Pounds Japan Yen June Market

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 June 2024

18 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 June 2024

52 minutes ago
 All resources to be used for welfare of Attock peo ..

All resources to be used for welfare of Attock people: Governor

10 hours ago
 Markets mixed as US jobs data tempered by economy ..

Markets mixed as US jobs data tempered by economy worries

10 hours ago
 Chairman DDMA, DC chairs Meeting on Desilting of N ..

Chairman DDMA, DC chairs Meeting on Desilting of Nullahs, Sewerage Lines

10 hours ago
 PML-N leadership believes in democratic norms: San ..

PML-N leadership believes in democratic norms: Sanaullah

10 hours ago
Tennis: French Open results - 1st update

Tennis: French Open results - 1st update

10 hours ago
 Andreeva shocks ailing Sabalenka, faces Paolini in ..

Andreeva shocks ailing Sabalenka, faces Paolini in French Open semis

10 hours ago
 Rohit plays down injury scare after India rout Ire ..

Rohit plays down injury scare after India rout Ireland in T20 World Cup

10 hours ago
 Nature reborn a year after Ukraine dam blast

Nature reborn a year after Ukraine dam blast

10 hours ago
 Over 9000 cusec water released in 2 canals after 9 ..

Over 9000 cusec water released in 2 canals after 94% sowing target achieved in M ..

10 hours ago
 Sabalenka eyes French Open semis, Rybakina beaten ..

Sabalenka eyes French Open semis, Rybakina beaten by Paolini

10 hours ago

More Stories From Business