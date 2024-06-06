KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR JUNE 06, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date JUNE 10, 2024

USD 278.2000

GBP 355.4283

EUR 302.5147

JPY 1.7820

