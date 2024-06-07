Foreign Exchange Rates
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 07, 2024 | 10:40 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Friday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR JUNE 07, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date JUNE 11, 2024
USD 278.2903
GBP 355.6828
EUR 302.5572
JPY 1.7798
APP/as
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 June 2024
PakSat MM1 reaches its earth orbit on June 05: SUPARCO
SC reserves verdict in appeals against NAB law amendments termination
Pakistan move in AVC Challenger Cup semis
Economic expert calls for national unity and economic reforms amid crisis.
Pakistan embassy to establish camp office in Luxembourg on June 22
Annual Members Photographic Competition, Exhibition opened
Govt funds will be used transparently: Commissioner
Govt determined to improve standard of education: Governor
Israel's strike on UN school that left dozens dead used US munitions, media repo ..
Governor Gilgit Baltistan Syed Mehdi Shah calls on President Zardari
More Stories From Business
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 June 20241 hour ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 June 20242 hours ago
-
US trade gap widens to largest in 18 months14 hours ago
-
Aleem Khan apprises Chines investors about business prospects in Pakistan's economy14 hours ago
-
FBR Commissioner pledges to address tax issues14 hours ago
-
Govt allocates subsidies for Transport, Food, and Agriculture in Next Budget16 hours ago
-
Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves reach $ 14.215 billion15 hours ago
-
PSX stays bearish, losses 356 points18 hours ago
-
Pak, Japan ink grant worth $ 2.1 million for HR- development scholarships18 hours ago
-
KPT shipping movements report18 hours ago
-
Rupee sheds 09 paisa against Dollar15 hours ago
-
Elevate raises $5m to offer US based $ accounts in emerging markets like Pakistan15 hours ago