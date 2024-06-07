Open Menu

Foreign Exchange Rates

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 07, 2024 | 10:40 AM

Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Friday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR JUNE 07, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date JUNE 11, 2024

USD 278.2903

GBP 355.6828

EUR 302.5572

JPY 1.7798

APP/as

