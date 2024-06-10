Foreign Exchange Rates
Umer Jamshaid Published June 10, 2024 | 09:30 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Monday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR JUNE 10, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
0
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date JUNE 12, 2024
USD 278.
1000
GBP 355.8568
EUR 302.7953
JPY 1.7884
APP/as
