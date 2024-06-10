Open Menu

Foreign Exchange Rates

Umer Jamshaid Published June 10, 2024 | 09:30 AM

Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Monday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR JUNE 10, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

0

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date JUNE 12, 2024

USD 278.

1000

GBP 355.8568

EUR 302.7953

JPY 1.7884

APP/as

