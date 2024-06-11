Foreign Exchange Rates
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 11, 2024 | 09:20 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Tuesday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR JUNE 11, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
0
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date JUNE 13, 2024
USD 278.
2500
GBP 353.8784
EUR 299.3414
JPY 1.7718
APP/as/
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 June 2024
EU vote strengthens von der Leyen bid to keep top job
Punjab Assembly passes 5 bills, 3 resolutions
Opposition Leader misrepresenting national perspective at Senate: Siddiqui
Black-market, smuggling causing huge loss to economy: Senator Samina Mumtaz Zeh ..
Govt trying to make working class prosperous: Sadiq Umrani
RCCI welcomes SBPs policy rate reduction announcement
Palestinian women-led organizations must be at forefront of Gaza aid response: ..
Balochistan’s railway routes massive overhaul initiatives underway: Azam Tarar
Chairman PMYP appoints Amna Batool focal person for GYP
Ambassador Tirmizi meets with Group CEO of Al Ansari Exchange
More Stories From Business
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES1 second ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 June 20245 minutes ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 June 202453 minutes ago
-
British High Commissioner calls on Planning Minister9 hours ago
-
RCCI welcomes SBPs policy rate reduction announcement10 hours ago
-
Aleem emphasizes need to realizing investment agreements with China10 hours ago
-
KCCI urges SBP to keep reducing policy rate to reach single digit10 hours ago
-
Customs collects over Rs 4 bln revenue in FY 2023-2412 hours ago
-
LCCI lauds SBP's decision to slash policy rate12 hours ago
-
FPCCI demands further cut in policy rate12 hours ago
-
SBP cuts down policy rate to 20.5% amid easing inflationary pressures12 hours ago
-
European stocks, euro stumble on EU vote turmoil13 hours ago