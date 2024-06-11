Open Menu

Foreign Exchange Rates

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 11, 2024 | 09:20 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Tuesday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR JUNE 11, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date JUNE 13, 2024

USD 278.

2500

GBP 353.8784

EUR 299.3414

JPY 1.7718

