Foreign Exchange Rates
Umer Jamshaid Published June 12, 2024 | 09:10 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Wednesday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR JUNE 12, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date JUNE 14, 2024
USD 278.
3951
GBP 354.1465
EUR 299.6089
JPY 1.7689
