Open Menu

Foreign Exchange Rates

Umer Jamshaid Published June 12, 2024 | 09:10 AM

Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Wednesday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR JUNE 12, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

0

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date JUNE 14, 2024

USD 278.

3951

GBP 354.1465

EUR 299.6089

JPY 1.7689

APP/as/

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange United States Dollars Euro United Kingdom Pounds Japan Yen June Market

Recent Stories

The Only 45W Charging Smartphone Under PKR 35K: re ..

The Only 45W Charging Smartphone Under PKR 35K: realme C63

14 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan secure first vict ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan secure first victory by beating Canada

14 hours ago
 Imran Khan agreed to engage in dialogue with govt: ..

Imran Khan agreed to engage in dialogue with govt: Barrister Gohar

14 hours ago
 The decision of the Ministry of Interior not to pr ..

The decision of the Ministry of Interior not to provide passports to those who s ..

15 hours ago
 Seamless Switch: The Infinix GT 20 Pro Transforms ..

Seamless Switch: The Infinix GT 20 Pro Transforms Your Work and Gaming Experienc ..

15 hours ago
 No option for Pakistan instead of going to IMF: Fi ..

No option for Pakistan instead of going to IMF: Finance Minister

15 hours ago
Eleven terrorists killed in IBO in Lakki Marwat: I ..

Eleven terrorists killed in IBO in Lakki Marwat: ISPR

16 hours ago
 Ishaq Dar in Amman to attend high-level conference ..

Ishaq Dar in Amman to attend high-level conference on Gaza

21 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan to play crucial m ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan to play crucial match against Canada

21 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 June 2024

24 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 June 2024

1 day ago
 EU vote strengthens von der Leyen bid to keep top ..

EU vote strengthens von der Leyen bid to keep top job

1 day ago

More Stories From Business