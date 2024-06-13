Foreign Exchange Rates
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 13, 2024 | 10:00 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR JUNE 13, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date JUNE 20, 2024
USD 278.
4903
GBP 355.0751
EUR 299.2100
JPY 1.7707
APP/as/
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 June 2024
Govt earmarks Rs 267,952 mln for various ongoing, new schemes of power sector
Science & Technology sector receives allocation of Rs. 7,000 million in PSDP 202 ..
Rs. 25,000 million allocated for PAEC in PSDP 2024-25
BISE staffers sports competitions concluded
Rs. 765 million allocated for National Heritage & Culture Division
Govt earmarks Rs. 7,257.997 million for Aviation Division in PSDP 2024-25
Govt allocates Rs. 9,870.000 million for Interior Ministry in PSDP 2024-25
Increased allocation for SUPARCO reflect country’s commitment to enhance space ..
LHC summons top police officers over harassment to ATC judge
Govt specifies Rs 566,612 mln for various ongoing hydel and new projects of wate ..
More Stories From Business
-
Exchange rates for currency notes34 seconds ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 June 202446 minutes ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 June 20241 hour ago
-
Science & Technology sector receives allocation of Rs. 7,000 million in PSDP 2024-2510 hours ago
-
Govt earmarks Rs. 7,257.997 million for Aviation Division in PSDP 2024-2510 hours ago
-
Govt allocates Rs 157593 mln under PSDP for provinces, special areas10 hours ago
-
State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to observe Eid holidays from June 17 to 1911 hours ago
-
Govt allocates Rs. 59,114 mln for Planning Commission projects in PSDP 2024-2511 hours ago
-
Rs 17,696 mln earmarked for Revenue Division projects in PSDP 2024-2510 hours ago
-
Salient features of Income Tax measures10 hours ago
-
Rs 1,658 mln allocated for BOI in PSDP 2024-2510 hours ago
-
Govt presents Rs18.877 trillion relief, growth-oriented budget10 hours ago