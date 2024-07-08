Foreign Exchange Rates
Umer Jamshaid Published July 08, 2024 | 11:20 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Monday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR July 08, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date July 10, 2024
USD 278.2500
GBP 355.5200
EUR 301.2891
JPY 1.7305
