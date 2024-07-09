Foreign Exchange Rates
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 09, 2024 | 10:30 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of the Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Tuesday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR July,09, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date July, 11, 2024
USD 278.
4047
GBP 356.6921
EUR 301.5958
JPY 1.7300
APP/msq
