KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of the Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Tuesday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR July,09, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date July, 11, 2024

USD 278.

4047

GBP 356.6921

EUR 301.5958

JPY 1.7300

