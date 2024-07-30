Open Menu

Sumaira FH Published July 30, 2024 | 02:00 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) Karachi, Jul 30(APP): The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Tuesday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR JULY 30, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date AUGUST 01, 2024

USD 278.

3121

GBP 358.8835

EUR 301.8573

JPY 1.8274

APP/as

