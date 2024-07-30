Foreign Exchange Rates
Sumaira FH Published July 30, 2024 | 02:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) Karachi, Jul 30(APP): The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Tuesday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR JULY 30, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date AUGUST 01, 2024
USD 278.
3121
GBP 358.8835
EUR 301.8573
JPY 1.8274
APP/as
Recent Stories
Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful
IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik
Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for night out with boyfriend
Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17
One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic isolation study
Provinces agree to continue consultation for addressal of water distribution
Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary detention, torture: UN report; Gute ..
Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand
Govt committed to export led growth through comprehensive strategy: Ahsan Iqbal
Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA
FBR collects Rs 659.2 bln in 1st month of FY 2024-25
Privatization of DISCOs, use of Thar coal to help reduce energy prices: Awais
More Stories From Business
-
Govt slashes petrol price by Rs 6.17, HSD by Rs 10.86 per liter5 hours ago
-
Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.176 hours ago
-
Govt committed to export led growth through comprehensive strategy: Ahsan Iqbal6 hours ago
-
FBR collects Rs 659.2 bln in 1st month of FY 2024-256 hours ago
-
CPEC 2.0 is making Pakistan an attractive investment destination, Ahsan Iqbal6 hours ago
-
SECP recommends formation of pools to meet insured Pakistan vision6 hours ago
-
UAE Ambassador, Commerce minister discuss bilateral trade, investment8 hours ago
-
Acquisition of German conglomerate, CCP’s approval for market integration8 hours ago
-
Govt pursuing vision of transforming Pakistan into a hub of innovation: Rana Tanveer8 hours ago
-
Provincial Minister of Industries and Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hussain chairs PSIC Board meeting8 hours ago
-
Stocks rise ahead of Fed meeting; Yen rallies9 hours ago
-
PDWP approves 7 development schemes worth Rs 8.974bn10 hours ago