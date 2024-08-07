KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Wednesday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR AUGUST 07, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date AUGUST 09, 2024

USD 278.

6266

GBP 354.8309

EUR 304.3438

JPY 1.9171

APP/as