Foreign Exchange Rates
Umer Jamshaid Published August 07, 2024 | 10:10 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Wednesday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR AUGUST 07, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date AUGUST 09, 2024
USD 278.
6266
GBP 354.8309
EUR 304.3438
JPY 1.9171
APP/as
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2024
DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)
Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, for VP
Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's body in Papua
Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki
LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II
MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon
PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises T ..
KP cabinet approves funds for eliminating drug addiction, beggary from streets o ..
Protests will worsen economic crisis: Ahsan Iqbal
Shining children of police officers get laptops
More Stories From Business
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 202450 minutes ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 20241 hour ago
-
Senate body seek updates on budget recommendations12 hours ago
-
Wall Street strives to rebound, Tokyo soars after rout13 hours ago
-
US stocks open higher in calmer market after rout13 hours ago
-
UAF delegation visits WSU for strengthening collaborations13 hours ago
-
Over 9m tourists turn to KP in last 3 months: CM’s aide13 hours ago
-
Ahsan Iqbal commends Huawei's collaboration to build 'Digital Future' for Pakistan14 hours ago
-
Pakistan imports 6.187MMT wheat in last two years: Tanveer Hussain14 hours ago
-
16th Food Agri Livestock Asia 2024 Exhibition from Aug 915 hours ago
-
Ex-mill sugar prices not exceeded govt’s declared limit of Rs 140 per kg: PSMA15 hours ago
-
Shafay reviews progress on CM Skill Development Programme15 hours ago