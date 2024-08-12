Foreign Exchange Rates
Muhammad Irfan Published August 12, 2024 | 11:10 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Monday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR AUGUST 15, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date AUGUST 12, 2024
USD 278.
5000
GBP 355.3660
EUR 304.1499
JPY 1.8919
APP/msq
