Muhammad Irfan Published August 12, 2024 | 11:10 AM

Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Monday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR AUGUST 15, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date AUGUST 12, 2024

USD 278.

5000

GBP 355.3660

EUR 304.1499

JPY 1.8919

APP/msq

