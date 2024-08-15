(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR AUGUST 15, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date AUGUST 19, 2024

USD 278.

6058

GBP 356.6990

EUR 304.4047

JPY 1.8839

