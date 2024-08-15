Foreign Exchange Rates
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 15, 2024 | 12:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR AUGUST 15, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date AUGUST 19, 2024
USD 278.
6058
GBP 356.6990
EUR 304.4047
JPY 1.8839
APP/msq
