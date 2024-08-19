Foreign Exchange Rates
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 19, 2024 | 10:10 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Monday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR AUGUST 19, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date AUGUST 21, 2024
USD 278.
4845
GBP 358.7159
EUR 305.9152
JPY 1.8693
APP/msq
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 August 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 August 2024
Punjab Police prioritizes business community's concerns to boost economy; AIG
CTO Rawalpindi conducts surprise visit to Murree
IRSA releases 439,500 cusecs water
DPO Rahim Yar Khan holds open court
AJK gears up for 5-Day polio eradication drive
DC inaugurates two water supply projects in Arifwala
Fear grips east DR Congo as displaced await mpox vaccine
Nawaz, Shehbaz praised Maryam for her excellent performance: Azma
More Stories From Business
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 August 202447 minutes ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 August 20242 hours ago
-
ICCI for starting direct flights for Indonesia13 hours ago
-
PCMEA, TDAP discuss preparations for World Carpet Expo16 hours ago
-
Ease of bilateral visa in Pak, Egypt to strengthen economic, trade ties16 hours ago
-
Local tractors assembling registered 45.74% growth in FY 2023-2417 hours ago
-
Indonesian Expo 2024 in Capital City attracts public attention18 hours ago
-
Pakistan can benefit from Malaysia's experiences in tourism sector: Ambassador Mazlan19 hours ago
-
Over 1m cotton bales arrival recorded at ginneries till Aug 1521 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 August 20241 day ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 August 20241 day ago
-
Govt committed to support initiative advancing green technolog: Aurangzeb1 day ago