Foreign Exchange Rates

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 19, 2024 | 10:10 AM

Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Monday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR AUGUST 19, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date AUGUST 21, 2024

USD 278.

4845

GBP 358.7159

EUR 305.9152

JPY 1.8693

APP/msq

