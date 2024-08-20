KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Tuesday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR AUGUST 20, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date AUGUST 22, 2024

USD 278.

3845

GBP 360.9533

EUR 307.4200

JPY 1.9058

APP/as