Foreign Exchange Rates
Umer Jamshaid Published August 20, 2024 | 09:30 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Tuesday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR AUGUST 20, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date AUGUST 22, 2024
USD 278.
3845
GBP 360.9533
EUR 307.4200
JPY 1.9058
APP/as
