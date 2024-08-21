Open Menu

Foreign Exchange Rates

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 21, 2024 | 11:10 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Wednesday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR AUGUST 21, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date AUGUST 23, 2024

USD 278.

2845

GBP 361.7420

EUR 308.3114

JPY 1.8972

